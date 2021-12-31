In this year 2022, some of you may be making a change in your life… moving on to the next chapter. Could be downsizing in our neighborhood, moving closer to children, an independent living facility, going to a different city, state or even country. Changes can be challenging, fearful, sad or it can be a new adventure. You make the choice.
My friend, Jim sent me the following story:
An 83-year-old lady, fully dressed every morning at 8 a.m. sharp, with her hair done in fashion and perfectly applied makeup, is moving to a retirement home. Her husband recently died, which motivated her move. After many hours of patiently waiting in the hall of the home, she smiled sweetly, when told her room was ready. As she moved her walker toward the elevator, she was given a detailed description of her small room, including the curtains hanging from her window. “I love it", she said, with enthusiasm. “Mrs. Jones, you haven't seen the room, just wait.” “That doesn't matter,” she replied.
Happiness is something you decide over time. Whether or not I like my room doesn't depend on how the furniture is arranged, it depends on how I arrange my mind.
I’ve already decided that I like it. It's a decision I make every morning when I wake up. I have the choice; I can spend the day in bed, going through the difficulty I have with my body parts that don't work, or get out of bed and be thankful for the parts that do work. Every day is a gift, and as long as my eyes open, I will focus on the new day and the happy memories I've stored just for this time in my life.
HAPPINESS is like a bank account: you withdraw from it, what you deposit. My advice would be to deposit a lot of happiness into your memory account. Remember these five simple things:
- Free your heart from hate/discord.
- Free your mind from worries.
- Live Simply.
- Give more.
- Take less.
Life is a journey, enjoy each new adventure.
The Unity blessing ends with this sentence, “Wherever I am, God is, and all is well”.
Rev. Suzanne, a resident of SaddleBrooke is an independent writer and speaker. She was ordained non-denominational in 1988, representing all faiths, her focus is “inclusive.” Email her at spiritualoccasions@outlook.com.