Having just returned from a wonderful trip in Sicily, I was thinking again about all of the marvelous food we had there and wanted to share some of those moments with you. Sicily, while being the largest island in the Mediterranean, is really a small place, about the size of Massachusetts with only five-million people. The island landscape is dominated by hills and mountains—and has plenty of rich soil due to volcanic ash, primarily from Mt. Etna on the eastern side of the island. We used a private driver so we could enjoy our trips through the countryside, and my one impression was that every little piece of rocky soil was growing something delectable that we would later taste…farm to table concept!

But while Sicily is super productive, one must mention that they often suffer from droughts and lack of modern irrigation which can greatly hinder their agriculture industry. One last impression, their landscape reminded me a lot of Tucson, dry, scraggly and filled with prickly pear cactus which you see in so many different motifs (plus jams, etc.). Everywhere we looked, we saw open fields of tomatoes, or hot houses so that the birds wouldn’t eat them. I do think that they grow some of the biggest, juiciest, fattest, freshest tomatoes imaginable…and I ordered Caprese salad almost every night (slices of tomatoes, mozzarella or buratta, olive oil and basil leaves).

Besides tomatoes, we saw fields of eggplants, melons, corn and grapes (of course for wine and also for eating), and in between endless groves of olive and almond trees. Let’s talk about some of my favorite food experiences. Why don’t I start with a wonderful winery, situated north of Taormina, near Mt. Etna. While we stopped at two different wineries, we were particularly in love with Benanti. Not only were their wines delicious but they prepared a five-plate tasting for us. Their food was so yummy! We were enamored with both wine and food, from initial pasta pillows stuffed with ricotta and topped with ham and nuts, followed by eggplant, riggitoni with light red sauce, of course a plate with lightly crumbed, lightly fried sardine, over some exotic sauce. We ended with small little crème brulees with crumbs.

Of course, all food taste delightful when enhanced with various bubblies, whites and reds! One of my best pasta experiences was at a restaurant in Taormina, where I ordered a pasta pesto (I adore pesto sauce). The pasta that came was similar to a pappardelle, but even wider noodles which they folded up. So delectable! Two of Sicily’s favorite foods are sardines (sarde) and a dish called lasagna alla norma (Italian eggplant lasagna). One finds sarde more often in the area of Palermo (on the northern part of the island) along with an abundance of sea bass, swordfish, tuna, clams, prawns and calamari, given the fact that it is an island.

As we all know: cheese is king in Italy, but Sicily has some special cheeses to call its own. One of those is the soft ricotta, famously used in their delicious cannoli. In the city of Palermo, we made our way to the Santa Caterina, an old cloister nuns’ convent from many years back. There today, there are no longer nuns but a lovely open courtyard where you can enjoy some of the most delectable pastries ever, coming from a group who have promised to maintain the exact recipes the nuns used to produce pastries way back when. Indeed, my cannoli was sublime, as was the peaceful patio.

Following that tasting, we headed down the street to Casa Stagnitta, a coffee shop of wide acclaim and long history in Palermo. Yes, their coffee was delicious. One thing I noted was that Italians believe in brewing their coffees fresh for each cup. This is how each of our hotels did it and what a difference from pots poured early, waiting for someone to pour out some luke-warm coffee that had been sitting around. For sure coffee in Italy is an art!

Turning back to Sicilian cheeses, I need to mention pecorino from raw sheep milk and also ragusano from raw cow milk. Every morning, in our hotels, these cheeses were abundant and really added to a super breakfast. J ust a word about mozzarella which is ubiquitous to Caprese salad. It comes from Naples, and buratta, a softer smoother creamier form comes from Puglia. I particularly love buratta.

In Palermo, we continued our tastings in a large market where we had Arancini, stuffed rice balls, breaded and fried, and very popular in Palermo. Sabroso! And how can you be in Sicily without trying Sicilian pizza…YES!