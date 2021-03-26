When clients think of Ecuador, they usually think of the Galapagos. But Ecuador is much more than that remarkable destination! The mainland is situated between Colombia to the north and Peru to the south. It is a country of 17 million people, and like its neighbors, is home to many indigenous peoples, who occupied the land long before the Spanish conquest in 1532 with the arrival of Francisco Pizarro. It was also once part of the Inca empire (more dominate in Peru than Ecuador). Ecuador achieved independence from Spain in 1820. Its largest city and capital, Quito, is situated at 9,350-feet about sea level in the Andes. In and around Quito, there are number of interesting things to see and do to really acquaint yourself with Ecuador, one of the most biodiverse countries in the world.
You can easily fly from the United States to Quito. Once there, you must really be sure to take a lot of caution due to the high altitude. One of my very traveled colleagues tells me he always takes two Aspirins just before landing, does not drink the marvelous “pisco sours” and tries to rest more. Here, I want to give you an overview of what I suggest you do (about 12 days) to enjoy different aspects of Ecuador (apart from The Galapagos). Where you stay is always important and my preference in Quito is Hotel Casagangotena (visit www.casagangotena.com) situated in an old building right on San Francisco Plaza, the main center of the city. By the way, you can use U.S. dollars in Ecuador (not coins, but paper money). You can spend your time walking the cobblestone streets, visiting the spectacular interior of San Francisco Church and also visiting the Church of La Compania de Jesus (and possibly be able to go to the top of the dome to view the city). Just about 16 miles north of Quito center, you will want to visit the Equatorical Monument which represents the middle of the world, dividing the two hemispheres marked by the equator.
From Quito you should plan on a visit to Hacienda Zuleta (check out www.zuleta.com), a 17th century working farm that is about a two-hour drive north. Here you can enjoy gorgeous countryside, eat great farm to table food, and also engage in all of the leisure activities you desire (hiking, biking, horses, lakes, etc.). This farm is at a high altitude and can be chilly at night!
Another adventure will be to Hotel Mashpi Lodge (visit www.mashpilodge.com), about 60 miles northwest of Quito. Here, you will be at about 3,000 feet in a rainforest hotel in the clouds. Your time can be spent walking a canopy over the rain forest, looking at birds, waterfalls and hiking in scenic surroundings.
Consider going about 90 minutes south of Quito to Cotopaxi Sanctuary Lodge (go to www.cotopaxisantuarylodge.com). Here you will be at about 3,600-feet, situated at the base of majestic Cotopaxi Volcano. You have a choice of staying the in main lodge or in a dome-type abode with views of the volcano. Again, an array of outdoor activities like fishing, picnics, horseback, biking, etc. are awaiting you.
Lastly, I suggest a trip to Banos, about 45 minutes from Quito, at 6,000 feet elevation. This is a town which incorporates many adventure sports, but also it is located on a river leading into the Amazon and you can enjoy a luxury cruise on the Anakonda boat, with just twenty rooms. Everything on the boat is provided to you, plus all possible gear for the different outings in Yasuni National Park. You can even have one night of “glamping” on the river edge if that is your desire!
As you can see, taking time to see Ecuador, in and around Quito, is diverse, historic and extremely scenic. How do I suggest you do this? Personally, I like to plan such a trip with my colleagues at Metropolitan Touring and have them arrange all the details, plus a car, driver and guides. No, I would NOT drive myself. Why don’t you consider Ecuador? Let me help you plan a trip for you/your friends and your family!
Linda Stack is owner of Travelinda, LLC and can reached by email at LLStack9597@gmail.com.