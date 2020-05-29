It seems to me that Northern Ireland is often left out when people are considering their trips to Ireland. Perhaps it is a matter of time as there are so many things to see in the Republic of Ireland. But Northern Ireland has its distinct appeal and is a wonderful place to visit and explore. Just to put Northern Ireland into perspective, it is part of the United Kingdom, uses the Pound as currency and has about a 2 million population.
The Republic of Ireland is far larger with a population of about 5 million, uses the Euro as currency and is a member of the EU. All parts of Ireland are divided into counties with six counties in Northern Ireland and 26 in the Republic. The capital of Northern Ireland is Belfast. And if you remember any Irish history, you might remember constant TV coverage in the 80’s and 90’s about the no–ending conflict in Northern Ireland waged between the Irish/Roman Catholic and the British/Protestants known as The Troubles. Thank God this came to an end with a peace treaty in 1994…
Today Northern Ireland uses the concept of “Embrace a Giant Spirit” to capture the attention of its international visitors. There is lots of rugged country, smashing waves, gorgeous landscapes, big cities and small villages.
Let’s start in Belfast. This is an old city with a lively downtown dominated by a highly acclaimed food and drink sector. The thing that probably stands out most here is the Titanic Museum. The Titanic ship was claimed to “be the largest moving object in history” and the captain noted he “could not conceive of any vital disaster happening to this vessel.”
Belfast was a shipbuilding city and during the time of the Titanic construction in 1909, (along with its sister ship the Olympic), the city employed over 15,000 shipbuilders. Today there is a new iconic Titanic museum which opened in 2012 and is one of the top tourist attractions in Europe.
Also, another top attraction is Bushmills Irish Distillery, established in 1608, it is the oldest distillery in the world. You can have a splendid tour here, tastes, lunch and even stay in a lovely bed and breakfast. And right outside of Belfast, you can find Hillsborough Castle & Gardens, which is the Queen’s official residence.
South of Belfast, there is the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, which was built 250 years ago by salmon fisherman to connect the mainland to a small island. Today, it is mostly for adventurous tourists to cross.
Going north of Belfast, you encounter one of the national treasures called The Giant Causeway, a UNESCO site. This is a must. Get on your walking shoes!! You meet at a visitors’ center and take a bus out to the causeway, dropping you off for a walk there. Here you find 40,000 interlocking basalt columns which jut out from the surf, probably from a volcanic eruption 60 million years ago (or from two angry giants fighting for territory!).
From the Causeway up north, you can proceed on to Londonderry (also called Derry), the second largest city in Northern Ireland. This city has an ancient history and is surrounded by over a mile of strong, impenetrable walls. From Londonderry, your tour can head southwest to an area called Fermanagh Lakelands. Here, you find an amazing patchwork of over 100 small islands within forests, parklands, woodlands and wetlands. Many of the islands are dotted with centuries old castles and fortresses as well as many walkways over the bogs and water taxis and small boats to take you out on the many lakes.
There are many old manor homes from centuries back to visit as well as Baleek pottery, some of which you might have in your cupboard today. Ireland never disappoints. The country is so clean and green, and the people and food so delightful.
Seeing Northern Ireland should be a must on your 2021 travels!! Let me help arrange the perfect itinerary. Linda Stack-Chenok owns Travelinda, LLC and can be reached by email at LLStack9597@gmail.com.