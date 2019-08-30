Zona looked at me with her mournful brown eyes
she knew I’d take care of her, help ease her pain
opening the back car door, invited her in
normally she hops up on the back seat
but today she had not the strength
I helped her get in
Zona rode sitting on the floorboard, her tail slowly wagging
I drove carefully, avoiding jerky stops and bumps
at the veterinarian’s office I stopped, opened her door
she limped out of the car, trustingly following my lead
my wife and I had papers to sign
tears welling in our eyes, we requested ashes
the veterinarian entered, petted her, inserted a needle in her left paw
Zona settled down, sprawled out on the floor
the veterinarian returned giving the lethal dose
I rested my left hand on Zona’s chest
her chest rose three times
chest stopped
heart stopped
no pulse
my wife and I left through a side door
I started the car, paused, wiped away tears
we briefly held each other, drove home
empty back seat