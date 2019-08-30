Zona looked at me with her mournful brown eyes

she knew I’d take care of her, help ease her pain

opening the back car door, invited her in

normally she hops up on the back seat

but today she had not the strength

I helped her get in

Zona rode sitting on the floorboard, her tail slowly wagging

I drove carefully, avoiding jerky stops and bumps

at the veterinarian’s office I stopped, opened her door

she limped out of the car, trustingly following my lead

my wife and I had papers to sign

tears welling in our eyes, we requested ashes

the veterinarian entered, petted her, inserted a needle in her left paw

Zona settled down, sprawled out on the floor

the veterinarian returned giving the lethal dose

I rested my left hand on Zona’s chest

her chest rose three times

chest stopped

heart stopped

no pulse

my wife and I left through a side door

I started the car, paused, wiped away tears

we briefly held each other, drove home

empty back seat

