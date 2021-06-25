This time of year, it's a little sad to see our Snowbirds leave us one after the other. The rest of our members try to keep the English Country Dancing going during the Summer. It's air conditioned! Of course, some of us stray to cooler places a couple of weeks here and there. What's so nice about this particular dancing is that it's so easy to pick up, no hard steps, mostly a lilting walk. Come and try it out! We always welcome new members, couples and singles.
There is no fee to participate, and we dance every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to about 5 p.m. mostly in the spacious Vermillion Room at HOA-1 Clubhouse.
For further information, contact Enid Fowler at genenid@wbhsi.net or call (520) 818-1932. For information, you can also reach out to Kay White at bobwhite@wbhsi.net or by calling (520) 818-9482.