The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild offers a wide range of fun art classes for all skill levels – conveniently located in the SaddleBrooke community. Join your friends and neighbors in the Topaz Room at Mountainview Arts and Crafts Center. Then, grab some lunch at the adjacent clubhouse before, during or after class. You’ll appreciate the wealth of knowledge each of our instructors brings to the classroom experience, and there’s no need to drive more than a few minutes from home.
Spring is a busy time for the Guild’s education efforts; visit our website at saddlebrookefinearts.org for a complete listing and registration information. Here are just some of the classes starting in February and March:
The Rooster by Robbie Summers
Wednesday, February 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Enhance a photo of your favorite rooster with Sharpies and background tricks in watercolor.
Drawing 2 with Laurie Brussel
Tuesdays, February 15 through March 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For students who took Drawing 1 or those with previous experience who want to strengthen their seeing skills.
Aboriginal Art with Robbie Summers
Wednesday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Use dots of acrylic paint to create your own aboriginal art—perhaps a desert animal or your own memory path.
Exploring Pastels with Delys Nast
Wednesday, March 9, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Explore pastel techniques for creating landscapes, portraits and abstracts, then create your own work of art to take home.
Acrylic Painting with Laurie Brussel
Tuesdays March 22 through April 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For beginners to more experienced painters. Learn how to use brushes, canvases, color and acrylic paints to achieve various acrylic techniques.
Bottles and Bubbles with Robbie Summers
Wednesday, March 30, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Create a fun and unusual interpretation of bottles and glasses using watercolor, Sharpies and geometric shapes.
Also, don’t forget to sign up for our next popular Art & Wine Event, on Tuesday, February 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a fundraising event with proceeds donated to the Pinal County K-9 Corps. Guild helpers will guide you every step of the way to paint a service dog while enjoying a sack supper and sipping on wine or water. R egister by clicking on the Guild Outreach tab at the top of our website at saddlebrookefinearts.org.
Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more. Guild members enjoy a discount on classes.