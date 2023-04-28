The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides a wide range of classes to build or enhance the skills of artists at all levels of experience. Classes are held in the air- conditioned Topaz Room in the Arts and Crafts Center at MountainView Clubhouse. Learn more about instructors, techniques, fees and material costs (if applicable) by visiting the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org. All SaddleBrooke residents and members of the public are invited to attend.

Choose from These Summer ClassesWatercolor Skies by Karen Brungardt. Thursday, May 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There are a zillion ways to paint a watercolor sky. In this class, you’ll learn at least six ways to paint different types of sky (including a sunset) and clouds—and have fun doing it.

Hummingbird in Alcohol Ink by Karen Brungardt. Tuesday, May 9, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Alcohol inks are quite vibrant and fun to use. Find out how in a fun and controlled way to create a delightful bird flying to the flowers.

Watercolor Mentoring Sessions by Karen Brungardt. Third Tuesdays of each month, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., beginning May 23. No registration needed; pay at the door ($10 members, $20 non-members per session). Karen will offer kind critique, advice on composition and techniques, and other tips about your watercolor painting. Bring your work-in-progress and supplies to continue your work in this friendly atmosphere. Great for beginners and up to continue their watercolor journey.

Tulips in Watercolor and Ink by Karen Brungardt. Tuesday, May 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mix medias for a delightful painting of tulips, those cheerful flowers. You’ll learn step-by-step how to achieve this loose and interesting way of painting these flowers.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Painting on Masa Paper by Karen Brungardt. Wednesday, June 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Like the looks of watercolor batik but don’t want to mess with hot wax? Then this class is for you! This paper gives a lot of texture, a batik type look, and offers bolder colors in the painting itself.

Pastel Mentoring Sessions by Delys Nast. Tuesday, June 20, and Tuesday, July 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No reservations needed; fee payable at each session.

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work and so much more. Guild members enjoy a discount on classes. Space is limited, so register now at saddlebrookefinearts.org.