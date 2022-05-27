The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides a wide range of classes to build or enhance the skills of artists at all levels of experience. Classes are held in the air- conditioned Topaz Room in the Arts and Crafts Center at MountainView Clubhouse. Learn more about instructors, techniques, fees and material costs (if applicable) by visiting the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org. All SaddleBrooke residents and members of the public are invited to attend.

Here is a sample of classes occurring this summer:

Pastel Art Mentoring Sessions by Delys Nast

Third Tuesdays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 17 (no meeting in August). No registration needed; pay at the door ($10 members, $20 non-members per session). Each workshop will have a planned project, critique session and discussion. For Session 1, bring a pet photo that fits in an 8.5 x 11 frame (instructor will provide if you don’t have one). Some materials available in class, but participants are encouraged to bring their own paper, pastels and tools.

Watercolor Skies by Karen Brungardt

Thursday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn various ways to paint a sky in watercolor, from simple to complex.

Digital Art by Janet Frost

Thursday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This class explores different platforms to create and display Digital Art. It includes time for hands-on practice with Adobe Fresco (a free digital art application).

Watercolor Poppies by Karen Brungardt

Thursday, July 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Who doesn’t love a red poppy? We’ll paint red poppies in a loose painting style, and use some interesting tools to complete the work in this fun class.

Collage by Deb Kress

Tuesday, August 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will make our own papers and learn about the methods and products used to adhere them to the background. Make it your own with a daily paper or magazine, parts of a photograph, newspaper clippings, and words.

Hummingbird in Alcohol Ink by Karen Brungardt

Thursday, August 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Alcohol inks are quite vibrant and fun to use. You can’t drink them, but you CAN make a very colorful painting! You’ll learn to paint a hummingbird on special paper.

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more. Guild members enjoy a discount on classes. Space is limited, so register now at saddlebrookefinearts.org.