A few years back, I had the opportunity to visit the amazing Yucatan Peninsula with my husband. While many of you know that I have lived and worked in Mexico for a number of years, I had never visited Yucatan. When the opportunity presented itself, I jumped at it and it became of my most favorite trips ever! Many of you have been on cruises to Mexico where you visited the better-known Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza and Tulum. But I doubt that many of you have opted for the type of trip that I am presenting here. This is a trip for lovers and explorers of the ancient Mayan civilization combined with the Spanish colonization period in Mexico. For people who want to get off the beaten path and walk in the footprints of cultures from many centuries ago, this is the trip to take!
My journey started in the lovely old tropical, Spanish colonial city of Merida, known as the white city due to its white limestone. It was the splendor of colonial life in Mexico, founded by the conquistador Francisco de Montejo, whose brutality towards the indigenous peoples is well documented on murals in the Governor’s Palace. In the last few years, Merida has been attracting many international visitors due to its easy way of life and delicious food scene. Near Merida, on the seacoast, you find the Celestun Biosphere Reserve—best known for its flamingos— but also hosts more than 300 birds and reptiles! The best access to this reserve is via a small private guided boat tour.
After enjoying several nights in Merida, our driver moved us south to the Uxmal Archeological Site. Here, you will be stunned with the grandeur of the Pyramid of Magician. This is where human sacrifices were performed. (Most all of the Mayan sites I saw are in excellent condition, so you can revel in their imperial glory.) Here, depending on your mobility, it was possible to walk acres of this complex, even climbing over the many ruins. For lunch, we stopped at a small restaurant for “pibil”, a Mayan style of pork.
Very near Uxmal, is the Kabah archeological site, connected to Uxmal by a ceremonial causeway. It is known for its extraordinary palaces, dating from third century BC, which is completely covered in masks of the hook-nose rain god Chac. From Kabah, we continued on to the UNESCO heritage city of Campeche, an old Spanish city surrounded with walls and fortifications to protect it from pirates of past ages. We stayed that night in a Spanish colonial hacienda right in heart of Campeche, with its brightly painted buildings.
From Campeche, we drove to the first of our beautiful and distinct sisal hotels, called Uayamon, with 12 rooms, hammocks over the stone pool and other “wow” factors secluded in the jungle. Also, in the state of Campeche is the Edzna archeological site, known for its advanced system of hydraulic works and magnificent drainage system. The most remarkable building here is the Main temple built on a platform over 120 feet high.
On a different day, we continued to Palenque, another UNESCO site, and one of the grandest ruins you will ever see. What stands out here are the tranquility of the canopied jungles, landscaped plazas around the ruins and the stellar Palace. I will never forget the emotional impact of this place, which, after its decline 900 years ago, was absorbed into the jungle, but discovered centuries later in the 1950’s. Our last stop was in Villahermosa, a city on the Caribbean coast where you can see a park of the famous Olmec heads, which weigh from six to 50 tons each. The ancient Olmec civilization dates back to 1200 BC! Unlike other civilizations, the most lasting impression of the Olmecs are these impressive heads, transported here for protection and display. This trip still remains one of my most favorites ever!
Linda Stack-Chenok owns Travelinda, LLC. Email her at LLStack9597@gmail.com.