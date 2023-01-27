On Wednesday, February 8, join the Metaphysical Explorations group for a presentation, “Exploring Essential Oils. What Can They Do for You?” by Barbara Barr.

Did you know that essential oils date back to 5000 BC? The Egyptians were one of the first people to use aromatherapy and herbs for ceremonial and medicinal purposes. As a matter of fact, throughout history they have played a role in our physical and emotional well-being.

Today, research studies support the use of essential oils for physical and medicinal purposes, as well as emotional well-being. At a minimum, it is possible you’ve experienced the calming effects of lavender, eucalyptus, or chamomile.

An alternative approach to household or personal care products include the use of essential oils. As we learn about the toxic chemicals that are commonly used in household and personal products, people are looking for safe alternatives. Essential oils are clearly playing a role. Plant based and holistic methods are important avenues to understand.

In her presentation, Barbara will share the background of essential oils as well as the modern practical benefits of this ancient craft. Next, participants will have the opportunity to explore and use essential oils in the second half of the program. Come join us in learning about this ancient wisdom and its use as a practical tool for our well-being today.

About Barbara Barr

Barbara Barr’s award winning career in teaching, training, writing and speaking has spanned over five decades. As a frequent speaker at conferences, Barbara has presented at national and international platforms, and spoken in every major city in the United States. She has published articles in professional journals and a number of newspapers, and has been featured on radio and television programs.

A widow, Barbara and her rescued dog Abby, reside in SaddleBrooke, where they are equidistant with daughters and their families in California & Texas. Barr flunked retirement and actively teaches, writes, and volunteers while running her business, Wellness Education and Training. She confesses that she is totally addicted to learning.

Save the Date: Wednesday, February 8, at 6 p.m. HOA-1, Activity Center.

