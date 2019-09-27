Autumn is here and dance lessons are in full swing. In September, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club members have enjoyed the easy-to-learn flowing Foxtrot with Dave Poferl and Dottie Adams and the fun, rhythmic Latin dance Samba from Silke Gsching. Hurry as it’s time now to register for the October dance lessons.
West Coast Swing will be taught by Dave Poferl and Mary Borkovec. This dance evolved from Lindy Hop on the West Coast of California and still thrives today. It’s perfect for medium tempo music including blues, R&B, soul, pop, rock, hip-hop and ballads. Although not an easy dance to learn as a beginner, there is not a more fun and dynamic dance. Dave and Mary will start with basic steps and move to other steps as the class progresses. Learning West Coast Swing is fun. Dance classes will be held on Wednesdays, October 2, 16, 23 and 30 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in the Vermillion Room at HOA1. Note: there will be no class on October 9. To register, email Dave at dpoferl@aol.com.
American Waltz will be taught by Silke Gsching. Waltz is a slow but moving dance that has been around for a very long time. It is one of the essential Smooth Dances and always is played at dance functions. Dance classes will be held on Wednesdays, October 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView. The Beginner class at 6 p.m. will teach the fundamentals. The Intermediate class at 7 p.m. is for dancers who are ready for advanced patterns and Silver Technique. To register, email Silke at silkegsching@live.com and indicate Beginner or Intermediate class. You don't want to miss this one; it will be fun!
Musicality in Dance will be offered by Bob Osborne. This is a new class intended to demonstrate how to interpret music for dancing in time with the music. It will help you to decide which dance to do to a particular song. You will not dance nor learn dance patterns in this class. Rather, you will listen to and interpret the music tempo of songs as they apply to each dance: Foxtrot, Swing, Waltz, and other dances. Learn how to start dancing in time with the music and to stay on the beat. Classes will be on Thursdays, November 7 and 14 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in Room 2 at The Preserve. Registration is open now; email Bob at bobmao@aol.com.
Dance lessons are free for SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club members. Membership is only $15 per year, so join us for free lessons and much more. Find the membership form on our club website: www.sbballroomdance.com.