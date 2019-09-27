For everyone waiting for a beginner’s clogging class, your wait is over. Carol Jones will be teaching an easy level class starting Monday, October 21, 2019. The class starts at 2:30 p.m. and is held at HOA-1 in Arts and Craft Room #3. We start out slow but you will be clogging by the end of the first class.
All you need to get started is a comfortable pair of flat soled tennis shoes and clogging taps (which can be purchased at class) to glue onto your shoes. That’s it! That’s all you need to become a clogger!
One of my students recently explained it best, “If you want to learn to clog: just show up every week.”
Clogging, actually, is similar to tap dancing. But it is also unique in the fact that you don’t need to be graceful or have previous dance experience. Our taps are hinged so you can make lots of noise. I encourage everyone to yell, “Yee Haw,” whenever the time feels right.
If you’ve ever wondered if you could learn to clog, NOW IS THE TIME. I promise you, you’re going to have a good time. I’d also like to let you in on our class motto – We Clog So Our Arteries Won’t.
Come experience exercise for the body and mind. Bring a friend or two and join the fun!!Please contact Carol Jones at ccarolclog@gmail.com. You can also, call or send a text to (520) 240-0404. I look forward to hearing from you.