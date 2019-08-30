For the first time SaddleBrooke’s theatre troupe Community Circle Players is offering two different dinner theatre productions this season – one in November and another next March. No doubt, folks will be lined up when tickets go on sale October 1 for the autumn performances.
The November show COOKIN’ WITH GUS, written by Jim Brochu and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc, is a hilarious comedy about Gussie, a famous food columnist and cookbook author, who has been offered her own daily network television show but is terrified of speaking in front of the camera. To cure her stage fright her husband tries hypnotism, her agent employs threats, and her gypsy neighbor casts spells.
The antics, which even include a full blown food fight, will serve up lots of fun for the dinner theatre goers. Audiences will be dining at round tables in “half moon” seating with six to a table and everyone comfortably facing the stage.
The menu is straight out of Gussie’s Cookbook (or at least those items mentioned in the play) and will include Grilled Shrimp Skewer with Margarita Butter for an appetizer, Chicken pesto w/Roasted Red Pepper Relish, Angel Hair Pasta and Grilled Zucchini and Coffee Chocolate Chip Gelato with Almond Biscotti for dessert plus rolls & butter and coffee/tea. Vegetarian options available for appetizer and/or entree. The bar opens at 5:30 with dinner and show starting at 6:00pm.
CCP’sCOOKIN’ WITH GUSperformances are Nov. 11, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17 on the stage of HOA2’s MountainView Ballroom. Purchase the $49 tickets (for the dinner plus show) starting October 1 at the HOA2 Administration Building.
CCP co-founder Shawne Cryderman is directing the fall show with Judi Brauns producing. Cast members are CCP co-founder Susan Sterling as Gussie, community theatre veterans Tim Morsani as Gussie’s complacent “husband,”JP Blount, taking on the part of Gussie’s agent, and Connie Ward playing the wacky next door neighbor. COOKIN’ WITH GUSactors will be performing on stage.
Need more information? Contact Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com or Judi Brauns at casajudi42@gmail.com.