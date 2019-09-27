For the first time, SaddleBrooke’s theatre troupe Community Circle Players will be offering two different dinner, theatre productions this season. Rehearsals for the November dinner show, “COOKIN’ WITH GUS,” written by Jim Brochu and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc, are cooking right along. Currently, yhe four-person cast has been going over lines and practicing in Director Shawne Cryderman’s home. Watching them rehearse the show’s food fight must be quite a sight!!
The hilarious comedy, ”COOKIN’ WITH GUS,” is about Gussie, a famous food columnist and cookbook author, who has been offered her own daily network television show but is terrified of speaking in front of the camera. To cure her stage fright her husband tries hypnotism, her agent employs threats, and her gypsy neighbor casts spells. The antics will serve up lots of fun.
Dinner theatre goers will be dining at round tables in “half-moon” seating with six to a table and everyone comfortably facing the stage. From last year’s proceeds, CCP is helping to fund improvements to the HOA2 audio system for audience enjoyment.
The menu is straight out of Gussie’s Cookbook (or at least those items mentioned in the play) and will include: Grilled Shrimp Skewer with Margarita Butter for an appetizer, Chicken pesto w/Roasted Red Pepper Relish, Angel Hair Pasta and Grilled Zucchini and Coffee Chocolate Chip Gelato with Almond Biscotti for dessert, plus rolls & butter and coffee/tea. Vegetarian options available for appetizer and/or entree. The bar opens at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and show starting at 6:00 p.m.
CCP’s COOKIN’ WITH GUS performances begin Monday, November 11, and will continue on the 12, 13, 15, 16, and 17 on the stage in HOA-2 MountainView Ballroom. The $49 tickets (for the dinner plus show) will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, October 1, at the HOA-2 Administration Building.
Cast members are CCP co-founder Susan Sterling as Gussie, community theatre veterans Tim Morsani will play Gussie’s complacent “husband,” JP Blount will take on the part of Gussie’s agent, and Connie Ward will be playing the wacky next-door neighbor.
No doubt, folks will be lined up when tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 1, for the autumn performances. Need more information? Please contact Shawne Cryderman at, sfcrydo@yahoo.com, or Judi Brauns at, casajudi42@gmail.com.