Tickets are now available for SaddleBrooke’s November dinner show “COOKIN’ WITH GUS” in HOA-2’s Administration Building. The show is written by Jim Brochu and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. Act quickly because tickets are likely to sell fast, as they have for all Community Circle Players’ productions.
CCP’s “COOKIN’ WITH GUS” performances are Monday, November 11 through Sunday, November 17, on the stage of HOA-2’s MountainView Ballroom. The show’s antics will serve up lots of fun for the dinner theatre goers who will be dining at round tables in “half-moon” seating which places six to one table, with everyone comfortably facing the stage. The $49 tickets include both dinner and show.
Under director and CCP’s co-founder Shawne Cryderman, rehearsals have been cooking right along. The hilarious comedy, “COOKIN’ WITH GUS” is about Gussie, a famous food columnist and cookbook author, who has been offered her own daily network television show, but is terrified of speaking in front of the camera. To cure her stage fright, her husband tries hypnotism, her agent employs threats, and her gypsy neighbor casts spells.
The dinner theatre menu is straight out of Gussie’s Cookbook (or at least those items mentioned in the play) and will include grilled shrimp skewer with Margarita butter for an appetizer, chicken pesto with roasted red pepper relish, angel hair pasta and grille zucchini and coffee, chocolate chip gelato with almond biscotti for dessert plus rolls & butter and coffee/tea. Vegetarian options available for appetizer and/or entree. The doors and bar open at 5:00 p.m., with dinner and show starting at 6:00 p.m.
Cast members are CCP co-founder Susan Sterling, as Gussie, community theatre veterans Tim Morsani as Gussie’s complacent “husband,” JP Blount, will take on the part of Gussie’s agent, and Connie Ward playing will be playing the wacky next door neighbor.
Need more information? Contact Shawne Cryderman, at sfcrydo@yahoo.com, or Judi Brauns at, casajudi42@gmail.com.