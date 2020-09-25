Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall. – Scott Fitzgerald
Fall is here and, for most of our country, temperatures have dipped; multi-colored leaves have been stripped from tree limbs that have harbored the leaves for months. The scent of autumn means that summer has passed and it’s time for harvest, carving pumpkins, sipping apple cider, dressing up for Halloween—and hibernating! Fall— a season unto its own; here are some idioms to ponder over while you are hibernating in your cozy home!
(To) Squirrel Away
This saying first appeared in the early 20th Century and references a squirrel’s habit of hiding acorns and nuts. A squirrel has the uncanny reputation of being a hoarder that reserves (e.g., squirrel’s away) its food for the winter. Of course, we know that this refers to someone who stashes his or her money, or other items, for future use.
Shaking Like a Leaf
This idiom is extremely old and is found in other languages besides English. It is in several 13th Century French fables. One of the very first English writers to use this expression was Geoffrey Chaucer, during the Middle Ages. Chaucer specified the type of leaf as an aspen leaf. Aspen leaves have thin stems and are very broad; because of this Aspen leaves shake more easier in the wind than other leaves.
It’s a Witch Hunt
In current English parlance, this idiom metaphorically refers to a subversive investigation. It’s origin, however, is attributed to the Salem Witch trials that occurred during the 18th Century. The saying also has connections to the upheavals of the Reformation and the Thirty Years War, during which thousands of people were executed for their religious beliefs.
(To) Fall by the Wayside
We know this saying to mean drop out or failing to continue. This phrase appeared in the translation of the New Testament by William Tyndale (1526; Luke 8:5). It relates to Jesus’s parable of the sower in the Bible: “Behold, a sower went forth to sow and when he sowed, some seeds fell by the wayside, and the fowls came and devoured them up (Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 13).”
He Could Fall Short
“Fall short” refers to horseshoes, archery or other sports in which a “missile” falls to the ground prior to it reaching its mark.
In accounting, a “short fall” is an amount by which a liability or a financial obligation exceeds the amount of cash that is available. Hence, the amount owed does not “reach” a given financial mark.
Fall Through the Cracks
This expression is pejorative as it refers to something that should have been accomplished but was not. In fact, it was unnoticed and overlooked. The origin of this saying is not known, exactly, but it emerged during the mid-twentieth Century.
It’s the (Be)witching Hour
According to the New Zealand Oxford Dictionary this phrase was first recorded in 1793 and identifies midnight as the time when witches are supposedly active. Another source indicates that this idiom is from the folklore of the 1800’s and suggests the time of the night that is most associated with supernatural events.