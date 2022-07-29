You loved the game of football as a youngster. You still love watching NFL football many years later. You enjoy the banter with other fans. If so, you can become the General Manager of your own NFL football team. Saddlebrooke has its own NFL fantasy football league run through Yahoo named Saddlebrooke Shines.

It's a fun league where you will find yourself competing against your SaddleBrooke neighbors! There are two leagues to compete in. There is a head-to-head league of 17 weeks and an accumulative league also 17-weeks. You will compete in both leagues. Win one league or the other. Perhaps win neither. The result is FUN and meeting new friends. These leagues are open to all Saddlebrooke residents, including the Ranch.

We are looking for some more women who love NFL football to join the two (one of which is the defending back-to-back league champion) already in the league. There is a pre-season mock draft party, occasional get together at the club house to watch a key game or just one of your favorite teams. If you’ve never played fantasy football, it’s simple. You will draft (online) a team of actual NFL football players.

According to the league scoring rules, what each of your players does on game day, is part of your total team score. Most points scored wins. Tell your neighbors and your friends, get them to join with you. Have a spouses’ team. Those that play together, stay together.

If you are interested in some friendly competition, feel free to contact Mike O'Hara at (520) 818-7978 or email mjohara99@gmail.to be given more information.