After the successful launch of the "Adventures of Carly and Charly" series with "How It All Began," we have taken it to the next level with a boating adventure. Yep, cats out on the water. Who would have guessed?
In "Let’s Go Boating," we hit the docks in full gear with life jackets, shades, and visors because we know that looking good is not enough, we also need to be safe. We prepared for our first water adventure by learning to float and taking a swim class (for real). Then we buckled up our life jackets and embarked on an adventure among the waves in true cat style. If you think your first time on a boat was exciting, you have no idea of what it’s like for a cat or two. "Let’s Go Boating" provides a window into this tumultuous feline journey. Lots of chills and thrills as we carefully navigate our boats out on the water.
"Let’s Go Boating" is available at the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop and at online book sellers. To show our gratitude, 75 percent of the net proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society.
And we’re pleased to announce that right on the heels of the first two books is "Let’s Play Tennis" where we venture out onto the courts for a true racket experience. The good news is that there are now seven books in the Adventures of Carly and Charly series showcasing exciting feline adventures including pickleball, baking, horseback riding, and skateboarding in the works. These books will be published over the next several months. In the meantime, purrfect cat adventure ideas are being collected at carly2charly@gmail.com.