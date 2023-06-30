“Let’s Go Snowboarding” is the tenth book in “The Adventures of Carly & Charly” series for kids aged five to eight. As two cats, we tell the story of conquering the great outdoors in the snow. Because we are new boarders, we’re careful to assemble all the safety gear we need and to take lessons before we begin.

Smooth and steady, we learn how to make turns and, most importantly, how to stop. We hop on the chairlift and go down the hill in style. Hilarity ensues. We even bump into three cat friends out of the slopes.

We go for bold and try some cool jumps where our feline flair takes center stage. There’s a rivalry as to which cat can jump the highest and spin in the air. Yet, it’s hard to pick a winner when we turn out to be naturals at snowboarding. Who knew?

We patiently build our confidence with skills and drills before advancing to the epic challenge—the half pipe. As in all our exploits, we face our snowboarding adventure confidently and bravely because we know we’re very capable and talented cats. And what could possibly be cooler than cats on snowboards?

“Let’s Go Snowboarding” is beautifully illustrated just like our first nine books: “How It All Began”, “Let’s Go Boating”, “Let’s Play Tennis”,” Let’s Play Pickleball”, “Let’s Try Baking”, “Let’s Go Horseback Riding”, “Let’s Try Painting”, “Let’s Play Soccer”, and “Let’s Go Skateboarding”. They are all available at online booksellers and at the Absolutely Art Gallery in Catalina. Want to stay cool this summer? Pick up one or two for your grandkids—or for yourself!

And coming soon, by popular demand, our first book—”How It All Began”— is being released in an exciting second edition to be more fun for those four-years-old. Stay tuned!

To give back, seventy five percent of the net proceeds go to the Humane Society—were it all began.