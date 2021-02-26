Put on your masks and buckle the seat belt in your golf cart or car. It’s time to visit the Saddlebrooke Fine Art Guild’s spring art show. But this year it’s going to be a little different.
The show is set for one day, Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Taking a cue from the successful Arts and Crafts Fair, the Guild’s spring show will be held in artist’s garages throughout Saddlebrooke. Map routes and information on exhibiting artists are being delivered to mailbox tubes. Participants can begin at any point and visit as many locations as they desire during the show hours.
Some artists are pairing up to show their work in garages, patios and backyards. “We’ll have about 20 venues. It’s similar to a studio tour but because the virus is still rampant, we’re not going inside anyone’s studio,” show committee member Jennie Long explained.
Show-goers are required to wear masks and maintain social distance at all venues. Hand sanitizer will be available at all locations.
For more details about the show or other guild activities, check out the Guild’s website! Visit saddlebrookefinearts.org.