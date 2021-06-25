Oops-A-Daisy/Ups-A-Daisy/Woops-A-Daisy
We have all heard of, or used, one of these variations. It is very common. Some sources indicate that this idiom is dated from England in 1768 but it can be found earlier in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, 1592, with the language: Shee’s dead, deceast, shee’s dead: alacke-the-day! Some lexicographers believe that this saying helped coin the word lackadaisical, meaning lacking enthusiasm or being lazy. The expression “Whoopsie Daisy” was first used in America in September 1925 in the New Yorker. Of course, Oops or Whoops are used as another way to explain away a mistake – as in mea culpa.
A Bed of Roses
This is a very old saying, dating from the 16th Century, and is from England. The words were found in a poem by Christopher (Kit) Marlow titled “The Passionate Shepherd to His Love:”
. . . And I will make thee beds of roses
And a thousand fragrant posies . . .
He writes of actual flowers, but the interpretation today is used in a figurative way, to mean a pleasant and easy situation.
A Shrinking Violet
This saying dates from England and means someone who is shy and reticent. Indeed, the English violet, also known as the wood violet, is a “reclusive and understated flower,” according to www.phrases.org.uk. So, hence, a person might be considered as such! The term first appeared in America in “The Titusville Herald”, a Pennsylvania newspaper, in November 1870.
(You Are) A Thorn in the Side
Of course, we know this idiom to mean that something or someone intensely bothers a person. This saying is derived from the Bible (Paul to the Corinthians 12:7):
“Therefore, in order to keep me from becoming conceited, I was given a thorn in my flesh, a messenger of Satan, to torment me.”
Some believe that this saying was used metaphorically, but others believe Paul was referring to the fact he was struck blind when he was walking to Damascus when God appeared to him, causing great pain or hardship. This saying is also found in E.M. Forster’s 1924 novel, A Passage to India, wherein the words “I can be a thorn in Mr. Turton’s flesh . . .” were stated by the character Nawab Bahadur.
She is as Fresh as a Daisy
This saying is used to explain that someone looks refreshed and, in the American parlance of today, ready to take on the day.
The word “daisy” is from Old English (dæges éage) meaning “day’s eye.” The daisy plant opens up in the morning and closes itself at night. Some have theorized that the petals of the daisy might resemble human eyelashes.
The saying was first published about coffee house “loungers” in England, in “The Town and Country Magazine” in November 1778:
Harry Bluster no sooner enters the room, than he gives, “A yoy ho! yoy―yoy my boys―here I am, sound wind and limb―fresh as a daisy, came a hundred miles yesterday―nothing stopt, five-barred gates and all; they took me at one place for the flying highwayman.”
I must have flowers, always and always. – Claude Monet