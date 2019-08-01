By Jerry Wilkerson
Somewhere, packed away in a cabinet, closet, or garage, are your life’s unique treasures, many handed down from mom, or Grandma Gertie, and Aunt Mable. Much, I’ll warrant, you haven’t seen for years. So, what are you waiting for some kind of a sign? Well, it's here, summer spritz up time, when you clean out and give away to charity with a vengeance. And don’t get cranky about it and hid a few items. For sure, you’ll forget where you put them by tomorrow afternoon.
Drag out the crystal, the china, the flatware. Wash it up and put it into service. Frankly, the kids don’t want it. That kind of inheritance isn’t in their patois. After all, it has to be hand washed. And most of them have no idea what it is, nor care. If they do take it, it winds up in a sagging box in the basement. It's unique to only you. And, I can tell you, much will go to a wholesaler the kids hire to clean out your house when you’re gone because they’re too busy with their lives to do it. Their focus, if there is one, is getting the home listed for sale. So, go ahead, embrace it, use it, make your day!
And while you’re at it, drag out the individual articles of clothing you so admire and wear em. Enjoy an afternoon and evening with your spouse in your most beautiful. Fix supper, heck, it could be meatloaf, using your special table cloth that’s still in the wrapper, and locate the napkins, yes, the ones you have to iron. Set the table with your silver collection complete with candles. Not the one you saved for eons and melted in the attic. Sit back and watch the memories start to flow, those times together with this prized stuff. And hey, go ahead, use the dining room table you’ve been dusting and polishing for decades
Maybe unroll that rug bound up in the garage because you didn’t want it to show wear. And while you’re at it, let the cleaning lady polish your stainless-steel appliances. She probably will do a better job than you anyway. Stop roping off the ivory carpet in the living room from you and guests. The next person to own your home will just rip it out and put tan in so that it doesn’t show dirt.
Have a look at your towels in the bathrooms. If they're thinning out, with hems fraying, pull out those expensive thick ones you bought on Black Friday sale years ago for nearly nothing. I’ll wager you have several sets crammed up in the closet. They’ll make you feel luxurious, warm, and different. Use the old towels for car washing or drying the dog.
How about that bottle of cologne or perfume that’s covered with dust in the bathroom cabinet, you know the one, you bought it a decade ago and loved that smell. Can you even remember the scent? It’s now so old the smell’s gone through it’s still in its packaging.
Some of us are just simply pack rats. Our possessions are extensions of our self. After we’re gone, we hope this will be our legacy. It’s natural to want to be remembered. But the world is a changing, and younger people are not concerned with the past, freely admitting it. Just try to tell one about your life someday, and where you were at their age. First, you’ll be forced to make them put down the phone if you can get their attention.
Life is a series of trade-offs, an economy, where everything is traded for something else. The value of our paraphernalia rises and falls with the attention and effort we put into them. And in that economy, we must choose what to trade and what we value. So, seize these days, consume them, live them with enthusiasm as you get rid of that stuff! -30-
Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio reporter and talk show host, who is a naval veteran, and served as a Police Commissioner. E-mail franchise@att.net