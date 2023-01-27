Whether you’re a seasoned artist… or simply wanting to try something new…winter is the perfect time to enjoy art classes sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild. Hop in your golf cart and head over to the Topaz Room (conveniently located at the Arts and Crafts Center adjacent to the MountainView Country Club). Then, get ready to have fun while learning, with a friendly instructor who is focused on your success.

For more information about these and other classes, visit the Guild’s new website at saddlebrookefinearts.org. Convenient online registration and payment is now available.

Beginning Drawing 2 by Laurie Brussel

Tuesdays, February 14 to March 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Even if you’re a painter, you can’t get enough practice drawing! Learn about composition, shading, shape, line and drapery. Also explore the medium of pen and ink. This class is for students who took Beginning Drawing 1 or experienced drawers who want to strengthen their “seeing” skills.

Aboriginal Art by Robbie Summers

Wednesday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn about the history of aboriginal art, then create your own using dots of acrylics.

Developing the Painting: Watercolor 2 by Karen Brungardt

Thursdays, February 23 to March 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Concentrate on applying watercolor skills to develop paintings using various techniques, compositions, design elements and more. You’ll complete a painting every week. This class builds on skills from Beginning Watercolor; it can also be taken as a standalone class.

Introduction to Digital Art by Janet Frost

Wednesday, March 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.

This is an introductory overview (lecture and discussion) of the new world of Digital Art. The class can be taken alone or as a prerequisite for…

Digital Art on Adobe by Janet Frost

Wednesdays, March 15 through April 5, 1 to 4 p.m.

In this hands-on class, we will cover compositing, digital painting, textures, blending and some graphic design. You do not have to be a photographer, but you do need to have a working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop.

Scratchboard 2 by Robbie Summers

Wednesday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Extend your scratchboard skills by using a photograph to create a black and white drawing using special paper and scratchers.

Drawing with Colored Pencils by Laurie Brussel

Tuesdays, March 14 through April 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Colored pencil is a very expressive, sensitive medium. When used properly the colors become luminescent. Learn to use the medium to get the most valued results. Lessons in color theory and composition are also included to help you understand the total color drawing.

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, Art Salon discussions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees.