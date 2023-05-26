Senior Village invites all SaddleBrooke to an afternoon of lovely music in the Sonoran Room at MountainView. This Music Matinee will be held on Monday, June 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature two groups whose musical talent is sure to entertain and relax.

Dulce, a brass quartet of three trumpets and a trombone, sets the pace with classical waltzes, marches, Civil War music, modern Broadway favorites and more.

Voices of the Desert is a small vocal group of SaddleBrooke women who love to sing and share their music with others. Under the direction of the dedicated Sue Robish, the group continually challenges itself to perfect its craft as they share inspirational, show tunes and popular selections by well-known composers.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Summers at SaddleBrooke may be quieter than the active SaddleBrooke winters, but the Senior Village Matinees continue every month. On Tuesday, July 18, The Red Dirt Crossing performs in the MountainView Ballroom East. This five-member group plays Americana/Folk material by artists such as Alison Krause, AJ Lee and features a mandolin, bass and guitars complete with lead vocals and vocal harmonies.

In August, JoAnn Wilbour returns with classics and favorites. JoAnn has organized the monthly matinees for SaddleBrooke and frequently performed last year. Be ready to sing because JoAnn loves nothing more than audience participation. August also marks the return of The Catalina Chorale with Randall Dighton on the guitar. Mark your calendars for Monday, August 21, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sonoran Room at MountainView.