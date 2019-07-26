FRIDAY QUILTER’s SPOTLIGHT: CA SMALL
By Varda Main
Meet Carol Ann Small. CA’s a member of Saddlebrooke Friday Quilters. CA came from the architectural/engineering drafting world where everything’s precise and straight lines are king. When she retired, she didn’t want to draw straight lines or use precise measurements. Although CA’d been sewing since the age of seven, in 2007 she started playing.
An issue of Quilting Arts magazine caught her eye and she hasn’t looked back since! CA took quilting lessons from Saddlebrooker, Eileen Bonk. Her creations became freer and she added dimension. Then CA discovered threadpainting and she knew she’d found her niche. Threadpainting is where the quilter uses thread in the same way an artist uses paint and brush.
CA used to be a golfer. When she’d play, she spent more time looking around at fallen pieces of bark than concentrating on her game. These became embellishments in her fiber art.
Now CA donates many pieces to Saddlebrooke fundraisers. She’s sold works at two shows in Oracle, and at the Fine Arts and Arts & Crafts shows in Saddlebrooke. Now she sells thru Absolutely Art Gallery in Catalina and does commissioned work. CA has taught at Cactus Quilts and now teaches private lessons and holds workshops for children. CA loves teaching children as they let their imaginations fly. In 2018 with Varda Main, CA founded Saddlebrooke Fiber Arts Club, a sub-group of Friday Quilters.
CA says she’s so fortunate to be in a community with supportive people, great facilities, and with good health and plentiful time to be free and creative.