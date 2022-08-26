Not everyone migrated out of SaddleBrooke this summer because of the heat! The SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters were very busy making and donating many items for our community and local charities; and learning proper ergonomics from a SaddleBrooke fitness pro. Lisa Ellis, the new owner of Cactus Quilts, also provided an update on events and products at her shop.

One of our group’s primary efforts is to support local organizations, including the Quilt of Valor Organization and Senior Village programs in SaddleBrooke. Our quilters strive to ensure that every qualifying veteran in SaddleBrooke who wants a Quilt of Honor, receives one. The next annual presentation will take place in October. Ten veterans will be honored at the ceremony and quilt presentation; to be held at the Community Center. The American Legion Color Guard will provide military customs and courtesies at this event.

Senior Village is also an important recipient of a variety of items made by our quilters. Service Co-Chair Ann Bershaw reported we recently donated eight quilts, 34 placemats and various other items. These items are dispersed as needed and used as birthday gifts at their monthly birthday luncheons. Our quilters also created many handmade quilts that will be distributed as needs are submitted.

We presented Barbara McClure, from Impact of Southern Arizona, with 30 tote bags for new moms. The tote bags included soft, cuddly receiving blankets made on a group Sew Day. Sister Jose Women’s Shelter was a recipient of tote bags and quilts as well.

Our group also cares about our four-legged friends and supplied the Pinal County Pet Rescue several dog beds and 20 small cat pads. We made cat nap mats for the Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue.

Lisa Ellis, owner of Cactus Quilts, told us all about the shop’s upcoming classes and new fabrics, books and quilting supplies. She is excited to meet our needs from simple quilting projects to more advanced undertakings.

Sitting at a sewing machine all day can be taxing on the body. Desert View Fitness Manager Jeannette Pyle demonstrated numerous stretches that quilters and hand sewers can do to alleviate stiff muscles and joints. Stretches focused on the back, shoulders, neck, wrists, hands, and overall flexibility. Jeannette also discussed proper seating positions for our marathon sewing sessions.

If you’re interested in quilting, be sure to join us on Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at HOA-1, Craft Room #4. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun. Skill levels range from beginning to advanced so there’s something for everyone!