The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) lecture will feature Kristopher Driggers, PhD, the Associate Curator of Latin American Art at the Tucson Museum of Art (TMA) on Thursday, September 14, at 4 p.m. in the DesertView Theater.

In Inka culture, the Quechua word cumbi described exquisite textiles that were among the finest works ever produced in South America. These elaborate, tapestry-woven designs were made to be worn by an emperor. This exhibit takes a new look at 2,000-years of art in Andean tradition, showing ancient textiles alongside the work of contemporary Latin American and Latinx artists inspired by ancestral weaving.

TMA recently underwent a $1 million, 6,000-square-foot expansion to accommodate an extensive collection of pre-Colombian art. Today, TMA encompasses an entire city block in historic downtown and houses a growing collection of nearly 12,000 works of art spanning over 3,000-years of history. The Museum offers monthly “Free First Thursday” access to its collection and special exhibits. The special exhibit, CUMBI: Textiles, Society and Memory in Andean South America, opens in October.

Kristopher Driggers obtained his bachelor’s degree in History of Art from Yale University, and both his master’s degree in Art History and Ph.D. in Art History, Pre-Columbian and Colonial Latin American Art from the University of Chicago. While at Yale, Driggers held multiple fellowships, including the Josef Albers Traveling Fellowship allowing him to travel and study pre-Columbian objects in Mexico, Guatemala and Peru. For three-years he conducted fieldwork in Mexico City and surrounding areas, as well as in Madrid and other European collections. His research has been supported by a Ford Foundation Predoctoral Fellowship, among other awards.

This lecture is free for FSL members and $5 for non-members.