Tickets to the highly anticipated “Gems of P.E.O.” spring luncheon and fashion show have sold out! The latest fashions from Chico’s will be modeled by P.E.O. members. The event, to be held on Friday, February 21, at the MountainView Clubhouse Ballroom, includes an appetizing lunch. Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The menu consists of Mushroom Spinach and Swiss Quiche or Bacon Spinach Cheddar Quiche. Each quiche will be served with roasted asparagus and cherry tomatoes, rolls and butter. Dessert will be chocolate sheet cake, topped with Berry Coulis and whipped cream.
The icing on the cake for this event will be a performance by Aliyah Douglas. “Amazing” is the reaction of audiences when they hear the first notes from vocalist Aliyah. She has been a favorite of those who have heard her sing. If you have not heard this 15-year-old sing, you will be delighted with her vocal range and presentation. Aliyah has won numerous competitions, including the prestigious New York Lyric Opera Vocal Competition. She has performed on Broadway and at Carnegie Hall. Aliyah sang at the State P.E.O. Convention three years ago.
There will be a 50/50 raffle to add to the excitement! So, bring a few extra cash.
This event is held annually to raise money to fund scholarships for women pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in both the U.S. and Canada. Your attendance will help support this worthy endeavor.
P.E.O. Chapters support the educational and charitable funds of the P.E.O. Sisterhood but are not classified as charitable by the I.R.S. Therefore, donations to individual chapters do not meet the I.R.S. requirements for a charitable income tax donation. P.E.O. shall not be liable in any way for any goods and / or services supplied by third-party vendors or public establishments.