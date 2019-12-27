Visiting The Galapagos could be a highlight of your 2020 travel plans.
The Galapagos are a series of volcanic islands, 13 major and six minor, 620 miles off the coast of Ecuador. The islands belong to Ecuador and are one of the most fascinating things to see in that country. Visiting them is an adventure. First, you must consider how you will get there. Many trips are all-inclusive, with air from the U.S. to Quito, which is the capital city set in the Andes Mountains, on the equator about 9,000 feet above sea level. This is a UNESCO heritage site, an old Spanish colonial city with a well-preserved section. Spending at least one day there learning about the Inca and Spanish civilizations is enjoyable (especially when standing with one foot above the equator and one below). From Quito, you fly down to Guayaquil, a tropical city at sea level which is the gateway for flying over to the Galapagos. Once there, you board a small boat (25 to 100 people) which will be the base for your exploration. You can choose various lengths for your cruise, usually seven to 11 days.
There is such a burgeoning desire to visit the Galapagos, that many new and different types of trips are available, depending on your interests, your style of travel and your budget. Most popular are the organized group trips by leading travel companies (Tauck, International Expeditions) as well as some amazing cruise companies such as Silversea and Celebrity, which have created state of the art boats just for the Galapagos. These new vessels offer amazing experiences with the environment as well as on ship fun and luxury in terms of food, drink and staterooms. But if you choose a more flexible trip, you might want to stay at a lodge on an island like Santa Cruz and do some day trips (but you will never see as much as if you were on a boat).
Each island is unique and exposes you to diverse animal life (seals, penguins, tortoises, Darwin’s finches, blue-footed boobies, flamingos, marine iguanas, etc.), beautiful clear waters for snorkeling, white and red sand beaches, and plant life. Days are spent on expeditions with a naturalist around the islands to see the animals up-close and personal although there are strict environmental policies to preserve this unique habitat. The uninhibited nature of the animals is the most surprising aspect of these islands. At night, you return to your boat, relax and prepare for the next day’s expedition. The Ecuadorean Government works very hard to protect this unique environment, brought to life by Charles Darwin. Darwin, a failing medical student, started out in 1831 accompanying Captain Robert Fitzroy on a five year journey, sailing along the coast of South America and then over to the Galapagos. Over the years, Darwin made many observations, ultimately producing his treatise in 1859 called Origin of the Species, which was the basis of his theory of Natural Selection.
Who should go? Everyone who loves adventure, walking, hiking, snorkeling, getting in/out of rafts (panga), multigenerational families and just friends having fun together.
Let me help choose the right adventure for you. Linda Stack is the owner of Travelinda and can be reached via email at LLSTACK9597@gmail.com.