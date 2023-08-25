The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild hosts a variety of art classes for SaddleBrooke residents and their guests in the Topaz Room (conveniently located at the Arts and Crafts Center adjacent to the MountainView Country Club). Join your neighbors for enjoyable ways to acquire or fine-tune your artistic skills. For details on classes starting in early fall, visit the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org.

Fall ClassesPainting Water Using Watercolors by Karen Brungardt. Saturday, September 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn how to paint water, rocks under water, and reflections on water. There are so many options to explore, and we’ll tackle several of them in class. Bring your own watercolor supplies or purchase them from the instructor.

Not Your Granny’s Marbling by Varda Main. Thursday, October 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. L earn the ancient art of marbling updated to the 21st century! We’ll float paints on a thickened solution forming a vast array of patterns and/or pictures. The magic occurs as we create one-of-a-kind items by transferring this to our fabrics, papers and accessories. The supply kit includes pre-treated fabrics and papers, tools, paints, solution, marbling tray, and paint containers. You’ll leave with an array of projects.

Fun and Fast Flowers in Watercolor by Karen Brungardt. Wednesday, October 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. Use watercolors to paint fun (and fast) flowers like daisies, berries, roses and more. Bring your own watercolor supplies or purchase them from the instructor.

Beginning Drawing by Laurie Brussel. Five Tuesdays starting October 24 through November 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This class is geared for those who always wanted to take a drawing class and for experienced artists who want to strengthen their seeing skills. Laurie will guide you into your creative side; it’s a fun class even for those who never thought they could draw.

Step by Step Acrylic: Aspens by Tracy Ann Holmes. Thursday, November 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Perfect for painters of all skill levels. The instructor will guide you through all the steps of creating an acrylic painting of aspen trees… from under drawing to layering and detailing. Take home a finished 9-inch x 12-inch painting; all supplies are provided.

Come join our fun and friendly group! Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, Art Salon discussions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work and so much more. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees.