Metaphysical Explorations invited all those interested in learning more about our organization to join us on Wednesday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Activity Center (HOA-1). This was our first meeting since our summer break! We look forward to getting to know neighbors, friends and others who want to explore the metaphysical world.

Get out your calendar and save these other dates:

Wednesday, October 11: Pot luck dinner at the Activity Center (HOA-1).

Wednesday, November 8: “Living Wisdom of Gene Keys Human Design” with Susan Wiberg.

Metaphysical Explorations meets the second Wednesday of each month in the HOA-1 Activity Center at 6: 30 p.m. For more information, please go to our website at sbmetaphysical.com.