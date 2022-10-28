Forget Amazon, Barns and Noble, and Bookman’s; get great books to read or give as gifts right here in the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop.

When I was “manning” the gift shop I noticed my new book, Jerome, Arizona, prominently displayed on the nook reserved for SaddleBrooke authors who offer their books for sale in the store along with many arts and crafts on display by SaddleBrooke artists. Admiring my latest, I noticed another new book by Kevin Brougher with illustrations by his daughter, Lisa M. Santa Cruz. This book is for parents and grandparents to read to little ones, as you can tell by the title Its Time to Sleep. Kevin has several books in the gift shop as well as a variety of games he invented. Then my eyes were drawn to Let’s Play Pickleball. SaddleBrooke pickleball player and author, Donna Thompson, explains the popular sport of pickleball with cute characters named Carly and Charley. Donna has several her other books also available in the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop.

There are romance books, western themed books, historical books, as well as children’s books and all are written by SaddleBrooke resident authors. Come and check out this special corner in the Gift Shop and see the talent. It may inspire you to write a book of your own.