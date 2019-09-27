The Saddlebrooke Glass Art Club Fundraiser is almost here and for the first time ever, the Glass Art Club members are offering the opportunity to purchase or win through a silent auction (and drawings) gorgeous pieces of glass art and other art forms, created by club members and their families. The Fundraiser will be held at 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, at the HOA-2 Arts and Crafts Center.
Your attendance will help the Glass Art Club purchase a much-needed larger kiln. You’ll get to see all manner of glass art: fused glass, stained glass, mosaics and spun & blown glass. Club members will be there to explain how the different forms are created and what types of training and facilities that are currently offered. Hopefully you’ll leave with your newly purchased or won piece of glass art!
Larger pieces will be offered through a silent auction; smaller pieces through drawings. There will be something for everyone. Plus, wine, food, and door prizes!!
Tickets can be purchased Mondays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., starting on Monday, October 7. in the Turquoise Room at the HOA-2 Arts & Crafts Center. Your admission ticket ($4 in advance, $5 at the door) covers wine, food, door prize entry and one ticket for the drawing of your choice. Additional tickets for the drawings are two for $5, five for $10 at the door. You can also purchase six tickets for $10, in advance.
Come join us and celebrate the glory of glass art while helping the Glass Art Club grow to meet the needs of the Saddlebrooke community.