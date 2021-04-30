Why did you send me to the Heart-Break Hotel?
Last time I saw, you were dancing to Splish Splash
on my living room rug,
how was I to know there was a party going on?
Yes, I am the Great Pretender,
and Smoke Gets in my Eyes,
I pretend to be what I’m not,
you see, ‘cause I wear my heart like a crown,
when you’re not around,
and I’m living in the House of the Rising Sun,
because Pushing Brooms buys a Four-Bit-Room
while counting flowers on the wall,
doesn’t bother me at all.
You taught me 40 ways to say goodbye to your lover,
and I Hit the Road Jack,
listing to Bobby McGee and Me on the radio,
and if I had a wreck I just was asking
to Bury me Not on the Lone Prairie,
cause I was Born to Wander under Yonder,
‘Neath the Stary Blue Skies,
as Gene Autry would say.
Roy and Dale would chime in with “Till we Meet Again,”
but the odds are not great that will happen.
You did pick a Fine Time to Leave Me,
with Crops in the Field,
and Five Hungry Kids to Feed.
Imagine You and Me,
but I am a Dreamer, as John Lennon was,
and Willie told me to Watch out for the Red Headed Stranger,
and I was also warned, “Don’t take your guns to town, Son.”
Now I am singing to the tune of Irene, Good Night, Irene;
“Good Golly, Miss Molly, I’ll see you in my dreams!”