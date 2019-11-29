You know these gentlemen above—our own Saddlebrooke Barbershop chorus. They are going to entertain you during their 17th annual holiday show, “Goodtime Barbershop and Variety Show,” at Desertview Theater. It will be a wonderful time! In addition to our marvelous chorus, we are bringing in for this show a very special group – The Scottsdale Chorus.
Our guest chorus hails from Scottsdale. It is one of the premier choruses of the Sweet Adelines, a world-wide organization that promotes barbershop singing for women all over the world. Sweet Adelines has over 22,000 singers in about 600 chapters. The Scottsdale Chorus has won championships six times! They have unbelievable talent and energy. Each chorus will sing some well-known holiday standards and there may be a few surprises. There will certainly be a quartet or two. Together, we will join for a spectacular finish! Think of all those singers combined on stage. Basses with those resounding low notes, tenors with those sparkling high notes. Don’t forget the leads who carry the melody, and then the baritones who round out the chord…that is barbershop. When those chords ring chills will run up your spine. The overtones make that special barbershop sound!
This years’ concert is Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. Note the time change to 7:30 p.m. Put a red circle around that show date and get your tickets now. They are available online at: tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com or inside the Administration Building at SaddleBrooke HOA-2. You can also call (520) 825-2818 or visit us at www.dvpac.net.
Come for the fun! See you there!