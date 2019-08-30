Sharon Miller became fascinated with creating art with gourds after she moved to SaddleBrooke. “We’d been here about a year and I took a class at Tohono Chul. I was hooked. I joined the Old Pueblo Gourd Patch, the Tucson club for gourd artists and began taking classes.”
Miller noted that it’s not just painting on a gourd. First, there’s a lot of preparation that must be accomplished to get the gourd ready. “We’re lucky we have a gourd farm in Casa Grande. We can go up there and pick out our materials and supplies and we have classes available in town,” she explained.
“First you have to bury the gourds in soil for a few days and then dry them out. Next you must clean the outside thoroughly. There are toxins in the soil, so we wear masks when cleaning gourds,” she explained. “Next you decide where you want to cut a hole in the gourd. That allows you to clean out the inside, pulling out the seeds and grinding down the flesh to get to the hard outer shell. Now you have a gourd on which you can begin to design something.”
When Miller first started working with gourds, she did all the prep work. Now, her husband Larry has taken over the prep—except for deciding where to cut them. This leaves her time to create the finished art.
Working on a gourd involves carving, wood burning, stippling with a Dremel tool, drilling, all to prepare the gourd surface. Then once the design is settled on, Miller applies paint and ink dyes, inlays stones and adds other embellishments, all to create the design she originally envisioned from looking at a particular gourd.
“Gourds are my canvas. I see them as a 3-D sculpture. Sometimes I work on both the inside and outside. Sometimes I create masks from larger gourds. Other times I create figures. I’ve been working on a series of dolls,” she said. “Much of my inspiration comes from the southwest environment. I use leather strips that are woven into a series of drilled holes and sometimes add feathers.”
Miller said when choosing gourds, she looks for shape and size and has stands made for many of them. “I spend lots of time on design ideas before I buy gourds. And I’ve built up quite a collection of tools over the years,” she added. “Once I begin with a design, I mark everything in pencil and wood burn all the lines and borders. This gives me a solid basis for knowing where I’m going to stipple, carve or apply paint or ink dye.”
She noted that she generally has two or three projects in the works at any time and a couple more in the planning and preparation stages. “Gourd work is slow and calming. I usually work in my studio several days a week. I find it fun and can get lost in the creative process.”
“People who’ve done wood burning or wood carving might be attracted to working with gourds, but anyone can start where I did—with no prior experience, just by taking a class. It’s really important to learn about how to safely prepare gourds so you don’t expose yourself to toxins, like the fungus in our soil that causes valley fever.”