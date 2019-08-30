The SaddleBrooke SilverBelles performed at La Posada in Green Valley, and found themselves dancing for some old friends…seven former SaddleBrooke residents were part of the 70 person audience enjoying the show. The lead off number, “Tan Shoes and Pink Shoelaces” featuring our emcee and singer, Sam Page , really got the crowd in a fun mood, and the eclectic program of Latin, Broadway, TV theme music and old favorites kept the momentum going. Sam’s songs and witty repartee gave the Belles time to change into the many fabulous costumes they are known for.
The SilverBelles dance all year long in the Tucson and Green Valley areas, and we would love to perform for you. To book us for your event, call Caryl Mobley at 630-698-2232 or email her at carylmobley@yahoo.com. You can also call Ann Kurtz at 520-825-5401 or Vivian Herman at 520-818-2552 for additional information. And please check out our website silverbellesof saddlebrooke.com for photos, videos, bios and more.