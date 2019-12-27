Who’s coming to dinner this March? People who enjoy terrific entertainment while dining at the Vistas Dining Room or MountainView Ballroom. Community Circle Players’ spring dinner theatre show is Paul Slade Smith's THE OUTSIDER, and it may be the only place on Earth where you can watch non-partisan political comedy. This timely and hilarious political satire skewers politics and celebrates democracy.
Mark your calendars to attend this well written and very funny show that is perfect for an election year. Performances will be Sunday March 8 to Wednesday, March 11 at the Vistas in HOA-1 and Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15 MountainView Ballroom in HOA-2. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 5.
Just off the stage from his role in CCP’s fall show, Tim Morsani is directing the March production which is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc. Cast members are: Jay Schweitzer, Fran Berman, Patty Burke, David Fuller, Dianne White, Ron Andrea, Monica Gustafson. Producer: Fred Lowy.
In “The Outsider” Jay will fill the role of the new governor’s chief of staff. He and his wife Susan moved to Saddlebrooke in 2018 and have thoroughly enjoyed integrating into this active community. Marveling at their son’s high school and college stage performances, Jay decided to try acting himself. His debut performance was as Axel in last year’s production, “Don’t Drink The Water.”
Fran, who plays a television reporter, began acting during high school and college and then taught, motivated, and entertained audiences as a professional speaker. She had a leading role in CCP’s “Eat, Drink, And Be Deadly.” Since retiring to SaddleBrooke, Fran has been active in fitness classes, bocce ball, ILR courses, dancing, pickleball, and golf, plus coached undergraduate students at Eller School of Management at the University of Arizona.
Watch for more cast bios soon.