Our normal Sunday square dance actually fell on Sunday, October 31, so we invited Ninja Warriors, Elvis, Beatniks, Hippies, Flappers, James Dean, Vampires, Pirates, Spider Woman and a very scary Save Scotsman to dance with us. As you can see by the above pictures, Dr. Seuss even sent Thing One and Thing Two to our Halloween Party.
Our welcoming skeleton’s eyes lit up as he saw these strange creatures enter the MountainView Ballroom through a maze of hanging black and orange crepe paper and spider webs.
Participants then proceeded to have their pictures taken with bats, ghosts and ghouls. (Rumor has it that many of these pictures got emailed to grandchildren, as living proof that even grandmas and grandpas still enjoy this wonderful holiday.)
To our surprise, the Ghost of Alex Trebek appeared to host a special edition of Halloween Jeopardy in which Benith MacPherson represented the fairer sex and Tom Carr the men. There were some tough questions, such as “Why is it troublesome when twin witches come to your door?” (Answer, “Because you never know which witch is which.”) Unfortunately, for the men, the final embarrassing score was: Women, 17 correct answers, Men, one correct answer. (Tom said that was actually a better score for him than his running argument score at home with his wife Linda.)
The best part of the evening was our long-time club members dancing with our 27 new students throughout the evening. Square dancing in SaddleBrooke is alive and thriving.