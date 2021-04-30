The word assassin comes from the word Hashashashin. Persian kings named their band of gangster hitmen Hashshashins, the original skilled assassins. Their job was to execute the king's political and financial opponents. American stage actor John Wilkes Booth is a pragmatic, fully funded, connected assassin who lives in infamy.
On April 14, 1865, General Grant was invited by Lincoln to go to Ford's theater to watch the play, ‘Our American Cousin.' The general's detail of Union officers and soldiers would have provided an immense security force for the President. Later that day, the Grant's canceled. Lincoln then requested Major Thomas Eckert to be his bodyguard for the evening. War Department Secretary Edwin Stanton declined to release Eckert from the Telegraphic Office, claiming he had important work to execute that night. The fact is Eckert was at home that evening. Were there ulterior motives?
In place of the military detail, Lincoln was assigned a single officer from the newly formed D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. He was a brackish drunk who was prone to imbibe all hours of the day. How John Parker, a layabout of a man, was designated as the President's sole protection for the evening at Ford's is still a considerable mystery. Parker was not fired for his dereliction of duty.
Booth, the puissant thespian, meanders through the theater during the play without suspicion. He notes Officer Parker is not at his post near the door to the state box. The actor goes downstairs to the Star Saloon and finds the bodyguard at the bar with a mug of beer at 10 p.m. Booth returns to the box where Lincoln sits, passing the chair where an armed officer Parker should have been seated. Serenely, he opens the door and mutely steps next to the President. With a Derringer's .44-caliber ball, he mortally wounds Lincoln point-blank behind the left ear. Booth dramatically leaps to the stage and runs out a theater back door to an awaiting saddled horse.
Less than 40-minutes later, he pulls up on the highly lathered steed to the Navy Yard drawbridge. This was the only bridge out of Washington that was not ordered sealed by Stanton earlier in the day. Union sentries inexplicably and illicitly allow Booth to pass on his planned escape route through the sparse Maryland countryside and into fellow conspirators' hands. Mysteriously telegraph communications at the time were disrupted in Washington. No emergency signal of the assassination could be transmitted from the city to military posts. It was never determined what caused the massive communication failure.
Stanton commences the greatest criminal dragnet in American history with a $100,000 reward. Union officer Lafayette Baker, a shadowy character, a man without scruples, a spymaster, is immediately summoned from New York to Washington by Stanton. Baker takes charge of the Union Intelligence Service, a precursor to the Secret Service, from the Scottish detective Allan Pinkerton. In two days, Baker's agents in Maryland quickly make four arrests while still searching for additional collaborators, as well as Booth. How Baker knew precisely where to send troops in Maryland, and Virginia remains cryptic? Were Stanton and Baker privy to the exit strategy of the collaborators?
There is a belief that Baker, who loved glory and money, covertly worked for a Canadian shipping organization, the J.J. Chaffey Co. In late 1864, that business paid Booth approximately $15,000 in late 1864 in gold credited to a Montreal Bank. Booth traveled to Montreal to collect the money and met with John Surratt and Confederate spies to plot the assassination. Intriguingly unexplainable, Baker received nearly $150,000 from J.J. Chaffey as well. Hauntingly suspicious is that historians never determined why these two characters received huge revenue sums from the same company.
When Union troops cornered and killed Booth in Virginia, twelve days after the assassination, he carried a bill of exchange from Montreal's Ontario Bank dated October 27, 1864. A bank book from the same institution, stamped with the same date, was also discovered among his belongings. Col. Everton Conger took responsibility for the chain of evidence. Everything in the killer's possession was itemized, including a little red book, which was the diary of an assassin. Upon returning to Washington, Col. Conger gave Baker the journal, and the two personally submitted it to Stanton. Stanton locked the diary in a safe, never telling federal investigators that he had the crucial piece of evidence in his possession. Baker was later promoted to Brigadier General and received reward money. Reportedly, when Baker died in July 1868, his will provided for $200,000 in cash. An enormous sum in that day.
In 1867, Stanton was forced to turn the diary over when the House of Representatives held a Judiciary review. The Attorney General also demanded it is placed in evidence for trial. It was noted that pages were missing. Stanton swore that he had not tampered with the book. Baker and Conger gave testimony that the missing pages were in the diary when they delivered it to Stanton. Stanton denied being responsible for excising the pages. The investigation ended without a formal placement of blame. Curiously, the Secretary of War had also taken control of photographs of Booth's corpse and autopsy. Those photos disappeared.
In 1977, the FBI crime lab performed a probing study of Booth's diary. Examiners exposed the historical artifact to a variety of tests. The bureau judged the handwriting to be Booth's and confirmed that at least 27 sheets were missing from the journal. What information was contained in those pages? Did Booth name names of fellow conspirators, list financiers, or expose details of the collaborator's plan? Facts can be manipulated to make the truth more difficult to achieve. Little evidence is limpid when it comes to the killing of Lincoln. Empirical data is challenging to establish. So, you be the judge. Follow the trove of information amassed through history. Much in this case is imprecise, circumstantial and hearsay. Even scholars cannot agree.
Under the law, acts that conceal, corrupt, or destroy evidence from investigators are considered spoliation of evidence. Did Stanton tamper with evidence? Stanton believed that Lincoln would be too lenient to the Confederacy during the south's reconstruction. He was opposed to Lincoln's pacification plan and saw no reason to rebuild southern cities and commerce. In Stanton's judgment to the victor belonged the spoils.
Was Lincoln a victim of a conspiracy within the government? We likely will never know for sure. This we do unfortunately comprehend; Abraham Lincoln's final heartbeat was at 7:22 on the morning of Saturday, April 15, 1865. He perished from this earth in a shadowy dour rooming house of strangers without valediction. Death was his deliverance. Edwin Stanton is said to have knelt next to Lincoln and the bloody deathbed and uttered, "Now he belongs to the ages," or was it "angels." Genuinely, Lincoln belongs to both, and the rail-splitter's life continues to influence us as a modern society today.
