To maintain our cognitive function, the top three activities are having fun socializing, eating healthy and exercising. That’s according to Dr. Thad Polk of the University of Michigan. His expertise is cognitive neuroscience and psychology, and the Princeton Review lists him as one of the top 300 professors in America. So, we believe him whole-heartedly. SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) has several ways for you to accomplish all three activities in fun-filled evenings. Every dance in this article is open to all SaddleBrooke residents, and all events are fun, social, relaxed and non-competitive!
Plan to attend the upcoming SBDC First Thursday Dinner Dance scheduled for Thursday, April 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the HOA-1 Vistas Dining Room, with dancing in the adjacent Vermillion Room. You can dine or dance or both. Diners order from the Vistas menu and pay menu prices. To make a reservation for dinner, please call the HOA-1 Main Desk at (520) 825-3048. (They are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) You can ask to be included in the dancers’ group, or to dine with other friends. Join the SBDC members on the dance floor. There’s no fee for the dance.
On Sunday, March 29, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., attend an open dance practice at the beautiful MountainView Ballroom. DJ’s Rick and Kaye Baumgartner will play a wide selection of danceable tunes. SBDC members will attend and are glad to answer questions and help with dance steps. It’s a great time to practice or just dance. Dress is casual, water is provided, and the event is FREE!
On Saturday, April 4, SBDC sponsors a Gala, Bon Voyage Dance, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the MountainView Ballroom, with DJ Sheila Honey. This ends our season and gives everyone a chance to greet friends and say, “Have a good summer,” to those buddies headed for cool country. The three-course meal with entrees of chicken, shrimp or veggies is $30 per person for SBDC members, with a steak option at $40. Non-SBDC members pay just $35, with the steak option at $45— a $5.00 discount from regular non-member pricing! Please make your reservation and payment by Friday, March 25. To make a reservation, email Diana at diana@thepreferredteam.com. She will send you a form to complete, including the address to which you should mail your completed form and a check.
Wednesdays, March 4, March 11, March 18 and March 25 Rick and Kaye Baumgartner will DJ a dance practice from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Vermillion Room. No reservations needed, all are welcome and it’s FREE. Just show up and dance, dance, dance.
Find updates and learn about upcoming events on the SBDC website at www.sbballroomdance.com. Consider joining the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC), where the learning continues, and the fun never ends! Membership is only $20 per person per year. Members enjoy free dance classes, and many social dances are free or discounted!