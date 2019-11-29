Those of you who have read my past columns know that I pay a lot of attention to light. Without it, there would be no photography—or much of anything else, for that matter! Working with light, along with attention to composition are, for me, the two most important elements of photography.
Most of us take light pretty much for granted. But those who are into serious photography spend a lot of time looking at the effect of light. Here’s a quick exercise: Take a look around you. What is illuminating your surroundings? And equally important, where are the shadows?
Shadows can work for you or against you when taking a photo. In the days of film photography, shadows would tend to be dark and lacking in detail. Outdoors in sunlight, shadows tended to be very dark and bluish in color. But shadows are important because they give your photos dimension and depth.
For example, take a look outside at our beautiful mountains at mid-day. When the sun is overhead, they tend to look flat and two-dimensional because there are few shadows. But in the morning or evening, when the sun is low, the long shadows give the mountains an almost three-dimensional look.
Today, digital photography makes dealing with shadows much easier, as shadows in digital photos don’t tend to take on a strong bluish cast. Lightening the shadows with built-in editing software in SmartPhones or on a computer is usually as simple as moving a slider on your screen until you see the effect you want.
This is where HDR – High Dynamic Range - comes in. HDR takes a photograph with very bright and very dark areas and helps bring out detail in both. HDR has been around for years and at the very basic level, it involves taking several photos with varying exposures for the highlights and shadows. The images are merged to make a single photo that retains the detail both in the bright and dark areas. This is a pretty cumbersome process that only works when there is no subject movement and usually requires a tripod.
In recent years, HDR has become much easier to do. With my Sony a6500, I can select HDR from a menu and the camera automatically takes a series of quick photos at different exposures in rapid succession. I can select the number of exposures and the exposure variation for each frame. The images are then merged in external editing software.
But time – and technology – marches on. In recent years, SmartPhone manufacturers have introduced HDR effects in their software. If you own a recent vintage SmartPhone, you will likely see the HDR symbol as a selection on your photo screen. With the introduction of the iPhone 11’s, Apple has refined their implementation of HDR to the point the camera defaults to HDR mode and automatically enables it if the camera software determines the photo will benefit.
The good news is that the super-fast electronic shutters in Smartphones are so quick, camera or subject movement is no longer an issue. You can still turn HDR off. I prefer to make the on/off decision myself.
So, what does all this mean to you? Maybe nothing! Today’s cameras and SmartPhones take great photos without any adjustments. But, if you’d like to experiment with different light conditions, I recommend you take some photographs with HDR turned on and off. I suspect you will find HDR a valuable addition to your photographic tool kit.
If you want more info on any of the topics covered in this column, have general questions or comments, or an idea for a future column, please send me an email at PhotographyForEveryone@hagedon.net. To view the archive of previous columns, be sure to visit the Photography Section at the Saddlebag Notes Website: www.saddlebagnotes.com.