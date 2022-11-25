The SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus is pleased to invite you to their annual Christmas concert on Wednesday, December 7 at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. At this year’s concert, “Hear Those Jingle Bells!”, our small but enthusiastic Chorus will blend their voices on such favorites as Hello, Mary Lou and Frosty the Snowman, and will sing a tribute in memory of December 7, 1941—”a date which will live in infamy”. Our show will also feature two very special groups: Vocalocity, and the Tucson Barbershop eXperience.

The Vocalocity Barbershop Quartet won the Arizona Quartet Championship and the Far Western District Quartet Championship of the Barbershop Harmony Society in 2019. The members have decades of combined quartet and singing experience in such noteworthy barbershop quartets as Masterpiece, High Priority, Vocal Edition, and King Street Blues. Vocalocity has performed for many audiences and regularly earns standing ovations for their quality singing and entertaining act.

The Tucson Barbershop eXperience is Tucson’s premier men’s Barbershop chorus since 1947. We are delighted to combine their voices with the SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus for this concert. These are men who love to sing and whose voices will welcome the holiday season in Barbershop style. If you love to hear men sing barbershop harmonies, then this is the concert you should not miss!

For more information about our upcoming performance, or if you are interested in joining the SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus, please call Bruce Kistler at (520) 306-2113, or visit our website online at saddlebrookebarbershopchorus.org.