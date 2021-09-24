Jean has been involved in some form of arts and crafts all her adult life such as quilting, jewelry making, tole painting, paper crafting, ceramics, and knitting. For many years Jean was a vendor at indoor and outdoor craft shows, participating in up to 20 to 25 shows a year.
Jean and her husband, Gary, had been looking to downsize and move to an active retirement community so in 2016 they relocated to SaddleBrooke from Denver, Colorado. Their plan was to start a new chapter in their lives. They soon found activities such as pickleball, which they play four to five times a week. ean also discovered line dancing and Mahjong.
One day, Jean decided to check out the pottery room in SaddleBrooke’s Arts and Crafts Center and walked by a classroom where a group of individuals were weaving baskets. She stepped inside and inquired if they were accepting new students, and the rest is history. Jean said, “Basket weaving is my first love of all my activities that I do here at SaddleBrooke, well-it is a toss up between pickleball and basket weaving”.
Jean explained there are two groups of basket weavers in SaddleBrooke. One meets Tuesday mornings at the HOA-1 Arts and Crafts Center, and the advanced weavers meet on Thursdays at the HOA-2 Arts and Crafts Center. Since the Fall of 2017 the groups have had a booth at the Fall and Spring Arts and Crafts shows that were held at the HOA-2 Mountain View clubhouse; however, do to COVID, the last few Arts and Crafts shows have been Road Shows. The Road Shows enable the artists to display and sell their artwork in their garages.
Jean will be participating in the Fall Arts and Crafts Road Show, on Saturday, November 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Road Show is held in the artist’s garages. Her baskets are a real treat to see, so hopefully you can stop by to see her baskets in person.
Jean is also an artist in Absolutely Art Gallery and Gifts located at 16701 N. Oracle Road, Ste. 145, Catalina Palms Plaza.