A day after the rain, a refreshing environment was experienced by SaddleBrooke hikers out hiking on the Robles Trails in the Tucson Mountains. The Robles Trails are a network of hiking and biking loops between Ajo Way and Irvington west of Mission Road.
On Friday, January 17, 13 SaddleBrooke hikers explored several of these trails, including two ridgeline trails, with views to the Santa Rita Mountains, the Rincons, and the Santa Catalinas. Saguaros are plentiful here, with many groupings under nurse trees. The group had fun to discovering a crested saguaro and a display honoring rancher Bernabe Robles, for whom these trails are named.
Robles was a prominent rancher in the late 1800’s, eventually controlling as much as one million acres. Ajo Road was originally called Robles Road. Three Points, west of Tucson, was originally called Robles Junction, and still has signage to that effect. This is where Robles maintained a stagecoach station.