The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke invites you to join in the fun at an amazing Halloween party on Friday, October 20 at 5 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom! This exciting event will raise funds to serve our community and the Copper Corridor. Your ticket will grant you entrance to the event, one dinner entrée (Menu will consist of beef or fish with vegetarian dishes available), and dancing to the popular live band, “Day Job”. There will even be a cash bar with spooky cocktails to enjoy. Please wear your best costume and compete in our costume competition for great prizes. The evening promises to be memorable and will be held in our own community at SaddleBrooke HOA-2 (MountainView Ballroom).

Who is Rotary? Rotary International is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, and leaders who volunteer their skills and resources to solve issues and address community needs. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke has sixty plus members from the Saddlebrooke Ranch, SaddleBrooke, Oracle, and Oro Valley areas. This local club has recently won awards from Rotary District 5500, which represents 51 Rotary Clubs in Southern Arizona. This year’s district awards were for Member Attraction, Member Retention and Engagement, and Having Fun!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Plan to come have fun with us as we raise funds to benefit worthy charities in SaddleBrooke, Oracle, San Manuel and other communities in the Copper Corridor. Much appreciation is extended to our Event Sponsor, La Posada Pusch Ridge at Oro Valley, and Co-Sponsors, Oracle Ford and Filthy Pirate Coffee. Their generous support is greatly appreciated and will ensure your contribution, by buying an event ticket, is leveraged for maximum impact. Tickets are $100 or a table may be purchased for $800. You can purchase your tickets online now at saddlebrookerotary.com. Please make this an event part of your Halloween celebrations and have fun while serving your community!

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke meets weekly on Thursdays at 11 a.m. for lunch and a speaker at the Ranch House Brewery and Grill at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Come join the fun. For more information on the meetings or club, call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5212 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.