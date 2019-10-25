Join us on Saturday, November 23, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at MountainView Clubhouse in Saddlebrooke for an afternoon of adult beverages, hors d’oeuvres, and holiday shopping made simple. There will be all kinds of unique gifts in all price ranges. Activities include: shopping for gifts in a wide range of prices, a live auction at 2 p.m. for a $500-value Diana Madaras Giclee. In addition, four $250 shopping sprees at the Madaras Gallery are to be awarded. It’s the day of the El Tour De Tucson and that means we’re all home to escape the traffic—so how about shopping for that special Holiday gift or decor?
As part of the Madaras Gallery’s 20-Year Celebration, Diana Madaras will bring the Gallery to Saddlebrook for a Holiday in the Desert- themed party. The celebration will include a Gallery trunk show featuring art by Diana Madaras and guest artists of the Gallery, as well as Southwest gifts, Southwest holiday cards, jewelry, and so much more. Each guest will also receive a gift from the Gallery. There is something in every price ranges for your holiday gift giving, or just to spoil yourself. From desert-themed Christmas cards and coasters to beautiful jewelry, blown glass, and works of art—there’s something unique in every price range.
Diana Madaras is well known for her bold, colorful artwork and her generous charitable giving. Madaras owns a gallery in Tucson that features her work and the artwork of many other talented Tucson artists. She is also president of the non-profit Art for Animals Foundation, a charity she founded in 1999 to help abused, injured and orphaned animals.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at SaddleBrookeRotary.com or the MountainView Clubhouse. Ticket proceeds benefit the youth and community service programs of The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. Please make reservations now as seating is limited.