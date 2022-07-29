I knew that he would return. And I knew that life would resume as we had known it when he did return. I kept those thoughts in my mind as my husband drove out of the driveway in order to catch a flight to California, to spend two-weeks with his sister who was going to have surgery.

It was a long two weeks for me. And, despite my busy schedule, it was a lonely existence, as my husband and I had rarely been apart for more than a week during our 46-years of marriage. So, in his “long” absence, I pondered what it would be like if I had to live without the love of my life. The thought was sobering to say the least. And, yet, many of my family members and friends have had to do just that—go on living after the love of their life is gone.

Living in this bubble we call SaddleBrooke, it seems as if everyone knows everyone else. Well, that’s not exactly true, but we hear about people, who we don’t know personally, through others. It is sort of like having a party line, if you recall the term.

That being said, we all know of this person or that person who has lost a partner. And, if we know the surviving person, we send our condolences or attend a memorial service—if there is one. We assume that all will eventually be okay with the person. But this is a huge assumption.

When my husband and I first arrived in SaddleBrooke, we met a charming couple. After battling multiple health issues, the husband passed away after a few years. The next time I saw his wife, I hugged her and gave her our personal condolences. And, in a broken voice, she said to me, You will never know until it happens to you. Obviously, I could not know just how I would feel, given the same set of circumstances. But what if…

I have always been vaguely aware that a person’s life dynamic is changed forever when his/her partner passes on. But I really did not know the impact of this until I experienced the absence of my partner for a mere two weeks.

Right now, I think that I have a better understanding of what someone might experience after losing his/her partner. Admittedly, my home-alone experience was time limited. But I know now that having time with friends for two weeks kept me joyful. Further, it cannot be overstated that family and friends (friends in particular when family is afar) are key to helping a person cope with loss. In addition, it is the need for on-going support for a person who is home-alone, after the loss of his or her partner.

There are many on-line sites regarding helping someone in this regard; however, I thought that this site offered the best suggestions: