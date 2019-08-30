We visited Australia in May, a place long on our wish list, but one that so far had eluded us. It might still have been an unknown destination had a grandson not chosen the University of Queensland for graduate school, our convenient excuse for exploring Queensland birding. Nearly 900 species of birds are found in Australia, almost 10 percent of the world’s total, and half of these are found in Queensland, Australia’s most bird-rich state. We knew something about Australia’s birds before we landed, but were still unprepared for the diversity, color and cacophony of these exotic creatures.
Our first encounter came shortly after we landed in Brisbane. We took Uber to our Airbnb near the campus, stowed our luggage and stepped into the backyard, a green paradise of trees and ornamentals. We didn’t wait long for our first birds, a half dozen Noisy Miners living up to their name and mobbing some unseen critter like it was a deadly threat. The object of their disaffection soon showed itself, and we were shocked by this new bird. Not because it seemed dangerous, but because of its startling beauty. It had a black throat, a white breast and Olive green wings and back. A black crown and collar contrasted with a white nape, and most strikingly, the bright yellow eye was surrounded by a featherless patch of cobalt blue bare skin. At the time, we had no idea what we had discovered, but quickly learned it was a Blue-faced Honeyeater.
As we later worked our way around Queensland, we found many honeyeaters, a large family of nectar, fruit and insect eaters. A diverse family (Meliphagidae) that consists of 187 species in 50 genera, with distinctive head markings and ranging in size from 4 to 14 inches. Their bills are mostly slender, often down-curved, and their tongues are tubular and brush-tipped, facilitating nectar-sipping (and pollinating) Australia’s flowering plants.
As it turns out, the Noisy Miner also belongs to the honeyeater family, as do many other birds including myzomelas, spinebills, friars, bellbirds and wattlebirds. If these names sound unusual, you’ll get an idea just how many new species await you in Australia. We recorded 209 species in the three weeks we spent in Queensland, and 204 of those were new ‘life birds’ for us, species that we had never seen before. In addition to honeyeaters, some of our other favorites include Sulfur-crested Cockatoo, Laughing Kookaburra, Southern Boobook (an owl), Tawny Frogmouth, fairy wrens, bowerbirds (naturally) and Bower’s Shrikethrush (even more naturally).
As is often the case when it comes to birds beyond the U.S., these foreign bird names are as colorful and unique as the birds themselves. You might wonder how those responsible for naming birds could name 187 honeyeaters without confusing things, and to some extent that’s the case. For example, there are 10 species with both ‘yellow’ and ‘honeyeater’ in its name, including yellow-throated, -faced, -tufted, -tinted, -plumed, -gaped, -spotted and –billed. Other colors are similarly modified, such as Tawny-crowned, Flame-eared, Black-necklaced and the gorgeous Blue-faced, while unmodified names run a gamut from Pied Honeyeater to Banded, Marbled and Plain Honeyeater. Not to mention those without ‘honeyeater’ in their name, like the aforementioned Noisy Miner.
It seems as if no end exists for honeyeater names, though I picture the responsible party throwing his hands in the air when finally he came up with ‘Gibberbird’, a honeyeater endemic to Australia.
If you have questions or comments about SaddleBrooke’s birds, or to receive emailed information about bird walks led by Bob and Prudy, call 825-9895 or email bobandpru@gmail.com. Previously published articles can be found at www.birdingthebrookeandbeyond.com.